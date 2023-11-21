RFL explains decision to move Magic Weekend to Elland Road

THE Rugby Football League has explained its decision to move the Magic Weekend to Leeds United’s Elland Road away from Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The concept has been widely popular in the north east in recent years, but organisers have taken the decision to move the concept closer to home.

All 12 Betfred Super League clubs will gather in Leeds on the weekend of August 17-18 for a full round of fixtures which includes blockbuster clashes between Catalans Dragons and Hull KR, Warrington Wolves versus Leeds Rhinos and the original Rugby League derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

All six matches will be shown live and exclusive by Sky Sports, as part of the new three-year broadcast partnership announced this autumn.

It will be only the second time since 2012 that Wigan have faced Saints at Magic – but will also be a repeat of the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final between the clubs at Elland Road in 2022, when Liam Marshall’s spectacular try clinched victory for the Warriors and a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Wigan versus St Helens clash is the second match of the 2024 Magic Weekend.

The action will kick off with Tony Smith’s Hull FC, always one of the best-supported clubs at Magic, taking on a London Broncos team who will be making their first Magic appearance since 2019 – when they were narrowly beaten by Leeds Rhinos at Anfield.

The Saturday night match will see the Rhinos playing a first Magic fixture in their home city against Warrington – a challenge that will doubtless be relished by the Wolves and their new head coach Sam Burgess.

It will be the first time the Rhinos have played at Elland Road since they switched two home Super League fixtures in 2018 when Headingley was being redeveloped, attracting a crowd of 23,246 against Castleford Tigers which remains the club’s Super League record – and they also forged some lasting memories at the ground in four World Club Challenges between 2005-10.

Sunday’s action kicks off with another local rivalry from the other side of the Pennines as the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils, before the heavyweight meeting of second and fourth from this year’s table when the Catalans face Hull KR.

The Sunday evening match features two West Yorkshire clubs who have been the most consistently successful Magic performers, and who both have happy recent memories of Elland Road.

Castleford Tigers, who won that 2018 game against Leeds and have taken 20 points from their previous 15 Magic fixtures, will face Huddersfield Giants, who beat Hull KR in the second part of a double header of Challenge Cup semi finals in 2022 – and top the overall Magic table with 10 wins, a draw and only four defeats.

Kick-off times will be confirmed when tickets go on sale for the 2024 Betfred Super League Magic Weekend next month.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “Magic Weekend is going to have a different feel in 2024, as a result of the return to a date later in the summer to move away from the Betfred Challenge Cup Final in June, and the non-availability of St James’ Park which has proved such a popular venue for the last three years.

“We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Leeds United FC to stage Magic Weekend at Elland Road, one of the biggest and best stadia in the north of England – and with a rich Rugby League history, having staged numerous big matches from the 1982 Challenge Cup Final replay to the World Cup semi final between Australia and New Zealand last year.

“The fixtures formula we have used for Magic since 2019, which involves seeding teams into three groups of four based on their 2023 performance, has produced an intriguing line-up of matches, and with all clubs offering special pricing for Magic as part of their season tickets package, we would encourage fans to move quickly when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.”

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “Over recent years we have held some fantastic events at Elland Road, with some of the biggest games in Rugby League including the World Cup semi-final in 2022, along with England men’s and women’s international football fixtures and Josh Warrington’s world title boxing fight.

“We are thrilled to be adding the 2024 Magic Weekend to that list, it is great for us as a club and will also bring economic benefits to the whole city of Leeds.

“Everyone knows what a special venue Elland Road is and we’re all looking forward to another great spectacle.”

Magic Weekend will be Round 22 of the 2024 Betfred Super League season. The full fixtures list will be published on Thursday morning (830am), with clubs revealing their opponents in the first two rounds on Wednesday evening (from 7pm).