The Garry Schofield Column: Why Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French is my player of the year

I’M LOOKING forward to finding out the results of the annual League Express Readers’ Poll, with five up for Player of the Year and another quintet for top coach.

My own choice for the first is Bevan French, one of my favourite players to watch in the whole of Super League.

The Aussie ace has provided great service since coming over from Parramatta Eels five years ago, and it’s just a shame he was sidelined for a long spell with that hamstring injury.

But he’s been back and firing on all cylinders for a couple of years now and has played a key role in Wigan’s resurgence.

He helped Wigan win the Challenge Cup last year, and this time around, both the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title.

To make it a treble, he was also named Man of Steel, and deservedly so.

He played in all 32 games, scoring 19 tries in the process, and having started on the wing, switched to fullback, then switched when Wigan needed a fresh option in the halves.

He was a stand-out at stand-off, adding creativity and dynamism, and Wigan looked even better as a result.

I’m hoping they can emulate their old rivals St Helens by beating Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, and I certainly see Wigan as being the team to beat in Super League next year.

You can put forward a good case for Matt Peet being coach of the year, and I’ve given him plenty of praise over the course of 2023.

But for me, he’s just edged out by Adrian Lam who, having made heavy weather of things at Wigan, has fairly flourished along the road at Leigh.

What an amazing job he, Chris Chester and Derek Beaumont have done in bringing the Challenge Cup to the town and getting to the Super League play-offs, breaking a previous habit of lasting just one season in the top flight – and in some style.

At Wigan, Lammy seemed to get bogged down, and couldn’t break free of that dull style of play which had been present for so long.

But Leigh are great to watch as well as being effective, and to get five players, his lad Lachlan, Josh Charnley, Tom Amone, John Asiata and Edwin Ipape, in the Dream Team is testament to that.

Leigh’s smart move for Moylan

TALKING of Leigh, the signing of Matt Moylan to replace Ben Reynolds in the halves is a clear statement that Derek doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels.

I’ve always liked Moylan, even if he didn’t really fulfil his potential at Penrith Panthers, and he comes over here from Cronulla Sharks with a lot of NRL experience and nous.

I think he and Lachlan Lam could be the best halfback partnership in Super League in 2024, and they can help Leigh reach an even higher level and make a genuine push to get to the Grand Final.

Books to read at Christmas

FINALLY, just a heads up about a couple of books.

My old Great Britain team-mate John Devereux is launching his autobiography, ‘Double Dragon Double Lion’ at the DCBL Stadium, Widnes on the evening of Wednesday, December 13.

And Richard de la Rivière has recently written ’50 Wigan Legends in their Own Words’, which you can buy at totalrl.com/shop.

They’ll both make a great Christmas present for your loved one!

