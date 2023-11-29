Wakefield Trinity playmaker signs for Championship rivals

WAKEFIELD TRINITY playmaker Robbie Butterworth has signed for Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs.

Butterworth, who debuted for Trinity during Wakefield’s ill-fated 2023 Super League season, played a key role in Swinton Lions’ Championship survival last season also.

Now the halfback/fullback will be linking up with the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 season.

With Wakefield snapping up Bradford Bulls sensation Myles Lawford, the opportunity for Butterworth to stake his claim in the Trinity side would have been limited.

We’re thrilled to add exciting youngster Robbie Butterworth to The Bulldogs Squad for 2024. A Half or Full Back, Robbie made his Super League debut for Wakefield Trinity last season before joining Swinton Lions on loan, playing a key role in their dramatic Championship survival. pic.twitter.com/XsodKWQNWX — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) November 29, 2023

