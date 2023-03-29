The most disciplined and ill-disciplined Super League sides so far in 2023

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a good statistic.

And often at the top of that list is discipline, with penalties conceded as well as cards dished out often an interesting one to analyse.

In terms of penalty counts, one side has conceded just 20 penalties yet another has almost double that tally with 38.

At the top of the list with 38 is Hull FC, with Tony Smith’s men finding themselves up against it in terms of ill-discipline which has, undoubtedly, affected their performances in recent weeks.

Salford Red Devils have also conceded 38 penalties with Wakefield Trinity next in line with 34 – something which clearly won’t help Mark Applegarth’s side as they hunt for their first win of the season.

Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves are locked on 32 penalties conceded, though that ill-discipline hasn’t exactly affected Daryl Powell’s men given their status at the top of the Super League table.

Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors are next in line with those two sides conceding 31 penalties each, whilst Leeds Rhinos have conceded 30.

Reigning champions St Helens occupy the next spot in the table with 28 penalties conceded with Catalans Dragons conceding 27.

The two most disciplined sides in Super League are Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants with Willie Peters’ men conceding just 24 penalties and Ian Watson’s team just 20!

In terms of cards, Saints top this table with one red and three yellows – the only red card shown this year so far – with Leigh, Catalans, Hull FC and Salford all seeing two of their men being shown yellow cards.

Leeds, Wakefield, Warrington and Wigan have all incurred one yellow card whilst Castleford, Huddersfield and Hull KR have been shown none.