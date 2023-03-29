Paul Wellens reveals important forward could miss Wakefield Trinity clash with knee problem

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given an injury update on his Super League squad, with one forward being given until the last possible moment to announce himself fit for Friday’s clash against Wakefield Trinity.

That forward is Agnatius Paasi who is currently struggling with a knee issue, which could compound the injury problem in the Saints pack.

“We’ve got a couple of guys with bumps and bruises. Agnatius Paasi is struggling with his knee so we need to monitor him over the next 24 hours and we hope that he comes through,” Wellens said.

“Jake Wingfield is out and Dan Norman injured his ankle on dual reg with Swinton last week. In terms of our middle unit, we are quite depleted.”

That being said, Wellens is keen to give youngster George Delaney an opportunity.

We do have a young player in George Delaney and it gives him a chance to play if Agnatius isn’t right.

“George has been fantastic in pre-season, when you have a dual-reg situation it’s sometimes a bit different when they represent a different club but George has shown how it should be done. The Swinton coach Alan Coleman has spoken highly of his contributions since he’s been there.

“If he gets an opportunity then he will have earned that which speaks volumes for George and the way he goes about his business.”

Wellens has also given an update on Wingfield, Mark Percival, Joe Batchelor and Matty Foster.

“Jake may be ready for the derby next week, if not then the week after.

“Mark (Percival) has come back in the squad, he’s come through training with no issues at all. He will hopefully come through the team run on Thursday morning and then he will play.

“The original prognosis was eight to ten weeks for Joe (Batchelor), he is on course for that and it’s been five weeks now. We won’t take unnecessary risks there because it is a long season. Having him fit and healthy is important.

“Matty (Foster) took part in his first 13 vs 13 opposed session today. He is a really liked member of this team, his energy is infectious.”