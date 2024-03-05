The most disciplined and ill-disciplined Super League sides so far in 2024

HULL FC and Salford Red Devils have received the most cards of any Super League club after the opening three rounds of the season.

Hull FC have been handed three red cards and two yellows, including one for debutant Matty Russell in the 28-24 win over London Broncos last weekend.

Salford have also been awarded five, but they have all been yellow – the latest for Deon Cross in their win over Hull KR – while Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos aren’t far behind with four yellows each to their names.

Catalans Dragons have had one man sent off and another three sinbinned, with Hull KR incurring three yellow cards from the opening three rounds.

Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors have both been given two yellow cards, though the Warriors have played one less Super League than every other team.

Both Huddersfield Giants and St Helens have accrued just one yellow apiece, while Castleford Tigers have just one red card to their name.

And while they are yet to receive any points after three games, London Broncos have been mightily impressive with their discipline, incurring no cards so far.

Indeed, they haven’t received any charges from the match review panel either, so have had no players suspended.

Cards handed out

Hull FC – 5 cards – 3 red, 2 yellow

Salford Red Devils – 5 cards – 5 yellow

Leeds Rhinos – 4 cards – 4 yellow

Leigh Leopards – 4 cards – 4 yellow

Catalans Dragons – 4 cards – 1 red, 3 yellow

Hull KR – 3 cards – 3 yellow

Warrington Wolves – 2 cards – 2 yellow

Wigan Warriors – 2 cards – 2 yellow

Castleford Tigers – 1 card – 1 red

Huddersfield Giants – 1 card – 1 yellow

St Helens – 1 card – 1 yellow

London Broncos – 0 cards

