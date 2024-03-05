Salford Red Devils given £315,000 from council in “immediate” financial help

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been given £315,000 from Salford Council in “immediate” financial support.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News which has reported that the money has been sent to Salford City Reds Limited at the end of February after the Super League club requested the funds.

The Red Devils were put in special measures by the RFL last year due to its financial situation but Salford Mayor Paul Dennett gave the green light to transfer the money last week after consulting fellow councillors Jack Youd and John Merry.

It follows the council’s decision to buy the Salford Community Stadium outright.

A Salford council spokesperson said: “The full acquisition of the stadium is going through many stages of pre-scrutiny and decision making engagement along with financial and legal diligence.

“As we move towards the start of a new future for the community stadium and a sustainable financial plan for the club, we have agreed temporary, reasonable and proportionate financial support of £315,000 in line with the Subsidy Control Act.

“This will support the club to get on a firm footing as we move to the next stage. Salford City Council continues to recognise the value of Salford Red Devils to the city and local community and the importance of the club continuing to play in Salford.”

A club spokesperson told the MEN: “On this occasion, we have received financial support from the local authority to secure the financial sustainability of the club – and one reason we have received this is due to unnecessary delay and obstruction from the current (council) opposition which has set the budgeted timeline back.

“To challenge the perpetual false narrative that the club seemingly does not pay its way, we would also like to be clear that the club have paid and continue to pay rent on a monthly basis that is higher than any amount paid by any of the club’s previous ownership since moving into the Salford Community Stadium.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.