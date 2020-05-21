The salary cap reduction debate – what we know so far

Last week it emerged that a number of Super League clubs were in favour of reducing the salary cap.

Here’s what we know so far.

What’s the proposal?

The proposal would see the salary cap reduced from the current £2.1 million figure to £1.8 million, a reduction of just under 15 per cent.

Why have clubs proposed the reduction?

The clubs have proposed the reduction as they believe the financial repercussions of Covid-19 means revenue streams will shrink and as such, clubs will not be able to spend as much money.

They claim that clubs will suffer more than others and will result in some clubs falling behind, leaving the competition on an uneven playing field.

With the government providing a £16 million loan to the sport, they believe it is proof the sport needs to cut its cloth.

Is the proposal supported by all the clubs?

No. Far from it. In fact, there is a geographical split. Super League’s six Yorkshire clubs, Castleford, Huddersfield, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds and Wakefield, are all in favour.

Three of the competition’s Lancashire clubs, St Helens, Warrington and Wigan, as well as overseas sides Catalans and Toronto, are opposed to the idea.

That leaves Salford, who are believed to be considering their options at present.

The clubs against the reduction have argued that there is no obligation to spend the full salary cap, that they have already handed out budgets for next season and beyond based on the current figures and that reducing the cap would be a bad look for the sport’s profile, while also making it harder to recruit and retain the sport’s top players.

Has there been a vote?

Not yet and as it stands, there isn’t a date set. However, a vote is expected soon, perhaps as early as next week.

What happens if the vote is a 6/6 split?

At that point, the deciding vote would go with the RFL.