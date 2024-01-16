The Super League and Championship coaches under the most pressure in 2024 as voted for by League Express readers

LEAGUE EXPRESS readers have been voting for the Super League and Championship head coaches whom they feel are under the most pressure to perform in 2024.

New Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess is out in front with 32.22% of the vote, which is unsurprising given the pressure on any head coach at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It will be Burgess’ first professional head coaching role, making it a baptism of fire for the ex-NRL and England hero for 2024.

In second place is Leeds Rhinos’ Rohan Smith who endured a difficult year in 2023 with the Headingley outfit, finishing outside the play-offs after reaching the Grand Final in 2022. Smith accrued 28.50% of the vote.

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson takes third, with Tony Smith fourth as both Huddersfield and Hull FC failing to make the play-offs in 2023.

Meanwhile, 8.54% believe that new Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard is under the most pressure with the West Yorkshire outfit falling well below standards last season.

Last but not least, Daryl Powell – Wakefield Trinity’s new head coach – takes up 7.24% of the vote.

League Express readers were asked: “Which coach is under the most pressure in 2024?”

The results were as follows:

Sam Burgess (Warrington Wolves) – 32.22%

Rohan Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – 28.50%

Ian Watson (Huddersfield Giants) – 11.90%

Tony Smith (Hull FC) – 11.61%

Craig Lingard (Castleford Tigers) – 8.54%

Daryl Powell (Wakefield Trinity) – 7.24%

