London Broncos announce new Super League recruit ahead of the 2024 season as Mike Eccles swoops for Jack Campagnolo

LONDON BRONCOS have announced their eighth new signing for the 2024 Super League season in the shape of Italian international Jack Campagnolo.

Campagnolo’s move is subject to a visa, but the club are thought to be confident of acquiring the necessary paperwork.

Campagnolo has spent the large majority of his career in Australia and he played for the South Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup in 2023, where they finished second.

Speaking on the signing, London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles said: “Jack is a terrific player that has been on the cusp of the NRL for some time now. I’m delighted that he has decided now is the right time to come to England and take on the Super League with us.

“Jack has great leadership qualities and is very much a general of a player. His organisational skills and strong kicking game will be a real asset for us.”

Last season in the Queensland Cup Campagnolo was named in the team of the season as he ended the year as the competition’s second-highest points scorer, kicking 90 goals and scoring three tries.

Campagnolo also has 6 caps at international level for Italy and joins up with fellow Azzuri teammates Dean Parata and Ethan Natoli at the club.

The 25-year-old says he can’t wait to join up with London: “With London being a great club with a rich history in the Super League it was an easy choice to come and play here.

“I’m really excited to get over and work with Mike and the boys. Hopefully I add some of my knowledge and leadership to the side while learning on the way. After a great season last year I’m sure we can carry on from that and have a big 2024!”

The Broncos have already added Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux), Josh Rourke (Batley Bulldogs) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars).

