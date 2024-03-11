The top metre makers, offload kings, tackle busters and most missed tackles from Super League Round Four

WELL Super League Round Four is done and dusted and what a round of Super League it was!

Of course, rugby league fans love a good statistic and us at League Express have decided to break down the most important ones from the weekend.

In terms of the statistics included, the top metre makers, offloaders and tackle busts are just some of those presented in this article.

Top metre makers

1. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 694 metres

2. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 693 metres

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR – 616 metres

4. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 608 metres

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 589 metres

Top average metres gained

1. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors – 17.56 metres per carry

2. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons – 12.25 metres per carry

3. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards – 12 metres per carry

4. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors – 12 metres per carry

5. Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC – 11.45 metres per carry

Top offloaders

1. Ligi Sao – Hull FC – 11 offloads

2. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 11 offloads

3. Curtis Sironen – St Helens – 10 offloads

4. Nixon Putt – Castleford Tigers – 9 offloads

5. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 8 offloads

6. Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 8 offloads

Top tackle busts

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 33 tackle busts

2. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 24 tackle busts

3. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – 24 tackle busts

4. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 23 tackle busts

5. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos – 22 tackle busts

Most missed tackles

1. Marcus Stock – London Broncos – 24 missed tackles

2. Will Lovell – London Broncos – 21 missed tackles

3. Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils – 20 missed tackles

4. James Meadows – London Broncos – 19 missed tackles

5. Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – 18 missed tackles

6. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards – 18 missed tackles

7. Paul Seguier – Catalans Dragons – 18 missed tackles

