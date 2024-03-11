Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw in full with mouthwatering ties as Castleford’s Craig Lingard returns to former side

THE Challenge Cup Sixth Round draw was made tonight and there were a number of mouthwatering ties as four Championship sides joined the 12 Super League clubs.

Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles joined the dozen of top flight clubs in the hat after their respective victories over the weekend.

All the eight ties will be played on Saturday or Sunday 23-24 March with one match from this round will be shown by the BBC. Details of that fixture will be announced in the near future.

Here is the draw in full:

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors vs Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs vs Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards vs Featherstone Rovers

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens

Warrington Wolves vs London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.