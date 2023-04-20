The top ten fastest Super League players in 2023 so far as Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons dominate

THERE have been nine Super League rounds so far in 2023 and what a season it is shaping up to be!

With Warrington Wolves sitting pretty at the top of the table, it’s been a huge turnaround for Daryl Powell’s men after finishing 11th in 2022.

At the other end of the table, Wakefield Trinity are yet to register a win with Mark Applegarth’s men succumbing to nine defeats and five nillings.

In and amongst all that are the statistics collated by Super League throughout the season.

One of the most interesting is that of the highest speeds in the division with Warrington enjoying two men in the top ten and Catalans Dragons three!

Unsurprisingly, Wigan Warriors flyer Jai Field takes top spot with a high speed of 36.1 km/h, with Warrington Wolves’ Matty Ashton not far behind with 35.87 km/h.

In third sits Salford Red Devils winger Joe Burgess with 35.1 km/h as Mikey Lewis takes fourth with a top speed of 35.08 km/h.

Fifth is Catalans’ first representative in Tom Davies who has clocked 34.75 km/h with teammate Arthur Mourgue not far behind with 34.44 km/h.

Warrington have another speedster in their ranks in the shape of Matt Dufty as he clocked a not too shabby 34.26 km/h to sit in seventh with Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Tindall in at eighth with 34.1 km/h.

Castleford Tigers’ sole representative in the top ten comes from Niall Evalds with a top speed of 34 km/h with Tom Johnstone in the last remaining spot at 33.96 km/h.

Here is the list in full:

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors – 36.1 km/h

2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves – 35.87 km/h

3. Joe Burgess – Salford Red Devils – 35.1 km/h

4. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 35.08 km/h

5. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons – 34.75 km/h

6. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons – 34.44 km/h

7. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 34.26 km/h

8. Liam Tindall – Leeds Rhinos – 34.1 km/h

9. Niall Evalds – Castleford Tigers – 34 km/h

10. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 33.96 km/h