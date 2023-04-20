Catalans Dragons swoop for new Super League signing

CATALANS DRAGONS have swooped for a new Super League signing.

That man is Cronulla Sharks winger Matt Ikuvalu. There had been strong speculation that the Cronulla man was set to join the French side, with League Express last night reporting that a deal was close.

Now, the Dragons have confirmed as such with a statement: “Catalans Dragons can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Cronulla Sharks for the transfer of Australian centre Matt Ikuvalu to the Club.

“The transfer remains subject to medical tests that the player will after his arrival at the beginning of next week in Perpignan.”

Catalans have been on the look-out for new signings ever since the 2023 Super League season began with the likes of Dean Whare and Dylan Napa leaving the club.

The Dragons currently have two quota spots spare with Ikuvalu set to take one of them in a bid to create more competition for places out wide.

The move has come about due to Catalans head coach Steve McNamara’s good relationship with Cronulla boss Craig Fitzgibbon from when the two were at the Roosters together.