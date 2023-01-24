‘They are in the top six’ – Rugby league agent makes bold prediction on Leigh Leopards ahead of Super League 2023

IF there is one Super League clubs that has been making the headlines ahead of the 2023 season then it is the Leigh Leopards.

Rebranded from the Centurions to the Leopards with ten new signings in the mix, Leigh attracted considerable attention – and continue to do so as January comes to an end.

World-renowned band Scouting For Girls will be playing in a pre-match entertainment extravaganza in Leigh’s opening round fixture against the Salford Red Devils as owner Derek Beaumont thinks outside the box to bring more eyes on the Leopards.

In terms of on the field, the Lancashire club secured a 14-12 win over Leeds Rhinos in a friendly last weekend as well as capturing former Leeds forward Ava Seumanufagai and for prominent rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, there is no way that the Leopards will get relegated in 2023.

“I think that 100% what I saw in that friendly against Leeds, they (Leigh) are in the top six. I’ve flipped in my head and I think Degsy (Derek Beaumont) is thinking that too,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

“They said about Lammy (Lachlan Lam) that he went to the Championship because he wasn’t good enough for the NRL, but then he ripped it up in the Championship.

“They’ve still got Joe Mellor to come back. Their pack is going to be brutal. We were next to the Leigh substitutes coming off and they were monsters! They will have a real dig.

“When they’ve been promoted they’ve been on everyone’s lips but then when they got to Super League, they weren’t at the ‘top table’ and found it hard to stay up.

“But, they are definitely not coming down this time, that is a no brainer.”

It remains to be seen whether Harrison’s prediction will come true, but one thing is for sure, the Leopards are certainly not messing about on and off the field!