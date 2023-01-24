Leeds Rhinos star linked with move away from Super League club

WITH the Super League season fast approaching, the majority of top flight clubs have concluded their business for 2023 with an eye firmly on retention.

However, one Leeds Rhinos star is now being linked with a move away from Headingley – David Fusitu’a.

The former New Zealand Warriors flyer played just 14 games in 2022 after being blighted by injury and now the infamous Mole at the Wide World of Sports is touting a potential return to the NRL for the winger.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported: “Rumours persist that he is not happy in England and he was given an extended leave over the Christmas break to return home to New Zealand.

“He was named to play in a trial against Leigh last weekend but then mysteriously pulled out at the last minute, allegedly because of illness.

“Word is he is looking to have another crack at the NRL – depending on whether Leeds will let him go.”

Fusitu’a is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season whilst the Rhinos currently enjoy having a plethora of wingers at the club such as Derrell Olpherts, Ash Handley, Luis Roberts, and Liam Tindall as well as a number of young players eager to break through.

The Tongan international was a cult hero back at the New Zealand Warriors, scoring 61 tries in 108 appearances over a period of eight seasons but moved to Leeds at the beginning of 2022.