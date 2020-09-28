‘They were elated’ | Steve Price confirms four Warrington debutants tomorrow

Steve Price confirmed that four players will all make their first team debuts tomorrow.

Cole Oakley, Nathan Roebuck, Kyle Shelford and Connor Wrench will all partake in their first team debuts as Warrington meet Salford in a curtain-raiser ahead of their semi-final on Saturday.

Price expanded on their feelings: “They (the players) were elated. A couple were quite emotional, especially their families. I just want to see them represent our colours with pride and enjoy the occasion”

“We’re very fortunate to have a bigger squad than we’ve had in previous years. The boys have been working extremely hard to get this opportunity.”

Steve Price also confirmed the temporary captain and vice captain as Chris Hill (captain) and Jack Hughes (co-captain) have both been omitted.

“An opportunity is there for Dec [Patton] to captain his hometown club and Danny [Walker] is another proud Warringtonian who will be our vice captain.”

“The boys have been class since coming back. There’s a real strong belief and togetherness in our group. There’s still more to come”

Warrington: Akauola, Ashton, Brand, J. Clark, Davis, Dean, Doro, Johnson, Kibula, Latu, Longstaff, Murdoch-Masila, Oakley, Patton, Ratchford, Robson, Roebuck, Shelford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench

Salford: Ackers, Ashall-Bott, Aspey, Atkin, Burke, Gilmore, Greenwood, Ikahihifo, Inu, Jones, Kear, Lannon, Lolohea, McCarthy, Mossop, Ormondroyd, Pauli, Roberts, Watkins, Williams, Yates

Warrington and Salford will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena tomorrow at 5:30pm with OurLeague also broadcasting the fixture to season ticket holders of either club.