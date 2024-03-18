This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Challenge Cup and NRL

CHALLENGE CUP – SIXTH ROUND
FRIDAY 22nd MARCH
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils 20:00
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)
Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles 20:00
SATURDAY 23rd MARCH
Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers 15:00
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC 14:00
Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers 14:00 (The Sportsman)
Warrington Wolves v London Broncos 17:30
SUNDAY 24th MARCH
Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons 15:00
WOMEN’S CHALLENGE CUP – GROUP STAGES
SATURDAY 23rd MARCH
Bradford Bulls v St Helens 14:00
Cardiff Demons v Salford Red Devils 14:00
SUNDAY 24th MARCH
Barrow Raiders v Wigan Warriors 14:00
Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles 12:00
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos 14:00
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants 14:00
London Broncos v Warrington Wolves 15:30
LEAGUE ONE
SUNDAY 24th MARCH
Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders 15:00
Keighley Cougars v Workington Town 15:00
Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder 14:00
Rochdale Hornets v Hunslet 15:00
NRL
THURSDAY 21st MARCH
Penrith Panthers v Brisbane Broncos 09:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)
FRIDAY 22nd MARCH
New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders 07:00 (Watch NRL)
Sydney Roosters v South Sydney Rabbitohs 09:00 (Sky/Watch NRL)
SATURDAY 23RD MARCH
Canterbury Bulldogs v Gold Coast Titans 04:00 (Watch NRL)
St George Illawarra Dragons v North Queensland Cowboys 06:30 (Watch NRL)
Wests Tigers v Cronulla Sharks 08:35 (Sky/Watch NRL)
SUNDAY 24th MARCH
Parramatta Eels v Manly Sea Eagles 05:05 (Watch NRL)
Newcastle Knights v Melbourne Storm 07:15 (Watch NRL)