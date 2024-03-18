This week’s Rugby League fixtures and TV coverage including Challenge Cup and NRL

The Rugby League Council will meet this Wednesday and may make a decision on the composition of the Championship and League One in 2025. What would you like to see from next year?

The status quo (14 clubs in the Championship and nine in League One)

Three down and two up for 13 clubs in the Championship and ten in League One

Three down and one up for twelve clubs in the Championship and eleven in League One

Four down and two up for twelve clubs in the Championship and eleven in League One