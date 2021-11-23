Three match officials added to RFL’s full-time squad

The RFL have handed promotions to three match officials onto their full-time squad for the 2022 season.

Jack Smith, a 32-year-old former Royal Marines Commando, returns to the list after two previous seasons in 2016-17, having officiated part-time in the years since.

Liam Rush becomes the youngest member of the team at the age of just 21, having gained experience on the Grade 1 list over the past two years.

Australian James Vella, also 32, is the other newcomer to the squad, having started refereeing in Sydney before moving to England.

The trio join Ben Thaler, James Child, Chris Kendall, Liam Moore, Tom Grant and Marcus Griffiths to make up the RFL’s full-time roster in 2022.

They fill the vacancies left by the decisions of Robert Hicks and Scott Mikalauskas to step away from full-time officiating, although both will continue on a part-time basis.

Steve Ganson, the RFL’s Head of Match Officials, said: “First, on behalf of the RFL and the wider game I thank Scott Mikaluaskas for his five years on the full-time panel, following his decision to step away for personal and professional reasons.

“Scott has been a valuable member of our squad – and like Robert Hicks, whose departure from the full-time squad was announced recently, it is very good news that he will remain available as a part-time official.

“The Full-Time Squad for 2022 has a good blend of experience and some new faces who I am sure will take the opportunities they will be presented with throughout 2022 and beyond. Liam, Jack and James will join us for the start of our off-season programme in December.”