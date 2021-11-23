Featherstone Rovers complete stunning NRL signing

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell has hailed “one of the most significant signings in our history” after completing the acquisition of two-time Dally M centre of the year Joey Leilua.

The Samoa international has made over 200 appearances in the NRL across over a decade, playing for Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers.

Leilua, 29, was released by Wests at the end of the 2021 season and has now joined Featherstone, for whom this is a major statement of intent ahead of the new Championship campaign.

“I’m really pleased that Joey has signed,” said Campbell. “He’s a fantastic acquisition for Featherstone, this is one of the most significant signings in our history, for the Championship and for Rugby League in this country.

“He’s a player in his prime at 29 years old who’s been recognised as one of the best in the game with his Dally M awards, his 225 NRL appearances underline that fact.”

New Rovers head coach Brian McDermott added: “This signing is another clear demonstration of this club’s unwavering ambition and focus on gaining Super League promotion.

“Joey brings a level of experience and raw ability that is unrivalled in the Championship. He’ll add some serious size, strength and focussed aggression which will help this side go up to another level.”