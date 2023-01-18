Three new signings to debut for Hull KR against Featherstone Rovers as Willie Peters names squad

THREE new signings are set to get their first run out for Hull KR against Featherstone Rovers for Craig Hall’s testimonial game in what will be head coach Willie Peters’ first game in charge.

Peters has named a 23-man squad to travel to Featherstone and new signings Tom Opacic, Louis Senior and Sam Luckley are set to get their first run out as a Robin.

Six Academy graduates will also be included as Zach Fishwick, Conor Barley, Darnell Byas-Tash, Harvey Reynolds, Leo Tennison and Owen Mall could all feature on Friday night.

23-man squad is as follows:

Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Jordan Abdull, George King, Frankie Halton, Jez Litten, Matty Storton, Jimmy Keinhorst, Rowan Milnes, Dean Hadley, Louis Senior, Sam Wood, Luis Johnson, Sam Luckley, Will Tate, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Greg Richards, Zach Fishwick, Connor Barley, Darnell Byas-Tash, Owen Maull, Harvey Reynolds, Leo Tennison.