How you can watch the likes of Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita and ex-Castleford Tigers duo on TV in 2023

A number of former Super League big hitters are now plying their trade in local rugby league hotspots.

For the likes of Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita and ex-Castleford Tigers duo Grant Millington and Jy Hitchcox, they are playing for local sides in Australia whilst doing some other work as their main job.

The Entrance Tigers will be welcoming Fifita whilst Millington and Hitchcox will be playing for the Western Suburbs Devils.

Brad Takairangi and Pita Godinet will be doing their business for the Dapto Canaries in 2023

Though such clubs are not widely known in the UK or Australia, they are at the heartbeat of their communities with vociferous crowds always cheering on from the sidelines.

If you thought you would never be able to see the likes of Fifita or Millington play again, then you can think again as one subscription-based channel Down Under offers the chance to watch all local rugby league sides.

That channel is Bar Sports TV which is a leading broadcaster in local rugby league – and the best part about it is, most games are free to watch.

With 23 rugby league competitions included on the website, there is a fix for any avid rugby league fan and one who may miss their former heroes play in the UK.

Such local grassroots broadcasting is an essential way of getting the amateur game highlighted and enhancing its popularity.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to see Fifita doing his business when the pressure of Super League is very much off?

We need more of this local broadcasting and Bar Sports TV are certainly driving the agenda in Australia. A superb initiative.