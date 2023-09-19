Three potential destinations for Hull FC star Joe Lovodua

HULL FC have announced nine of their Super League stars will leave the club at the end of the 2023 season, whilst Scott Taylor and Jamie Shaul are retiring.

One of those stars leaving is Joe Lovodua, with the Fijian international joining the club from Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2022 season, going on to make 42 appearances for the Black and Whites across the last two seasons.

However, where could he hang his hat in 2024?

Castleford Tigers

It’s no secret that the Tigers need to lower the average age of their squad given the lack of youthful exuberance during the 2023 Super League season. And they need utility players who can play in a number of positions instead of using square pegs in round holes like at points during the year. Joe Lovodua would certainly bring a different dimension to the Castleford attack, with the 25-year-old possessing a tremendous skill set which help the Tigers score more points in 2024.

Leeds Rhinos

At times in 2023, Leeds have struggled for personnel in a number of positions: in steps Joe Lovodua. Being able to cover numerous roles across the park would make the Fijian a pivotal piece of the Rhinos side in 2024 and perhaps provide some speed around the ruck area which has been much needed this season. Being 25, too, it will help head coach Rohan Smith build that younger side that he has wanted since taking the reins at Headingley.

Salford Red Devils

Salford need depth in key positions, and, going forward, Joe Lovodua could be the man to provide that across the park. When the Red Devils have had injuries to the likes of Ryan Brierley, Marc Sneyd, Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers in 2023, they have struggled. Lovodua could pick up some of that slack either in the halves or at hooker. The 25-year-old would also likely not command too big of a wage which would help Salford’s financial capabilities.

