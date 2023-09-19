Manly Sea Eagles centre will be a Super League player in 2024

MANLY SEA EAGLES centre Morgan Harper will be a Super League player in 2024.

League Express can reveal that the centre will move to Super League after being shown interest by a number of top flight clubs – including Warrington Wolves.

No NRL side has made an offer for the 25-year-old which has paved the way for Harper to make the trip to the northern hemisphere.

Harper began his career with the Canterbury Bulldogs, debuting in 2019 and going on to make two appearances for the Belmore club before making the switch to Manly ahead of the 2020 NRL season.

Since then, the one-time Junior Kiwi has registered 15 tries in 54 appearances for the Sea Eagles as well as earning two caps for the Maori All Stars side.

