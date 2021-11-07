Three Robins recruits ready to start work

Championship recruits Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (pictured), Greg Richards and Tom Garratt will get their first taste of life at Hull KR this week.

The trio are among the first phase of players to start pre-season training under Tony Smith, who led his charges to this year’s play-off semi-finals.

St Helens’ Australian fullback and Scotland international Lachlan Coote is Rovers’ highest-profile new face.

But the club have high hopes of former Keighley fullback Laulu-Togaga’e and frontrow duo Richards and Garrett, who have joined from London Broncos and Dewsbury respectively.

Smith has also landed Ireland forward Frankie Halton from Featherstone, but he has a later start after figuring in the second row in their Million Pound Game defeat by Toulouse in France last month.

Rovers signed Laulu-Togaga’e, the teenager who appeared alongside his father Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e for Keighley this season, on a contract through to 2023 in August.

But he was immediately loaned back to the Cougars and completed the League 1 campaign with five tries in twelve appearances (former Samoa international QLT, 36, chalked up seven in twelve).

PLT joined Keighley after a spell in the Academy at top rugby union club Leicester.

Garratt, who first caught the eye with leading community club Siddal, and ex-Swinton player Halton are under contract for the next two seasons, while former St Helens and Leigh man Richards has agreed a one-year deal.

Rovers’ other new arrival, utility back Sam Wood, who scored seven tries in 17 games for Huddersfield this year, is due to report in next week.

Because he is recovering from shoulder surgery, Coote will begin life as a Robin on a rehabilitation programme alongside winger Ben Crooks (calf), hooker Matt Parcell (pectoral muscle) and backrower Dean Hadley (shoulder).

