Powell wants to please the punters at Wolves

Daryl Powell wants his Warrington side to be the great entertainers.

The new coach is hoping a series of individual meetings with his players will help the Wolves hit the ground running in pre-season.

The 56-year-old is getting his feet under the table at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after eight-and-a-half years in charge of Castleford.

Powell, who has a three-year contract and has brought his Castleford assistants Ryan Sheridan and Danny Evans with him, inherits a side that finished third but fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs.

Castleford back Peter Mata’utia and second rower Oliver Holmes, Hull KR winger Greg Minikin, who is currently recovering from a knee ligament problem, Wigan prop Joe Bullock, Featherstone forward James Harrison and Cronulla Sharks second rower Billy Magoulias have all been added to the squad.

Winger Tom Lineham (to Wakefield), versatile back Jake Mamo (Castleford), halfback Blake Austin (Leeds) and forwards Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Sitaleki Akauola (Salford) and Samy Kibula (Bradford) have departed, but Warrington have played down suggestions that winger Josh Charnley is set to leave.

“We’ll be playing in a different way to before, and I want to get the fans excited, get them knowing what they are going to see. We want a full stadium every home game,” said Powell.

“I’ve had meetings with many of the players. It’s important that I can get into their heads, and they can understand me before we get cracking.

“I have set out some things that I like to do and want them to do. Pre-seasons are short really, and if I can get that right, it will be more fluid.

“I’m inheriting a great set of blokes who are highly driven, and hopefully I can help them achieve their potential as individuals and as a group.

“All sides have strengths and weaknesses individually or collectively, and all coaches want to improve their team.

“For me, there are a few key areas to work on. I want us to have an attacking threat within the 20-metre area, I really want to get that right.

“I want to put as much pressure on defences as I can. It’s tough, because teams come at you aggressively, but the systems I have used in the past have worked, and I want to implement them here.”

