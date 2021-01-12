Three Super League referees join international elite

Three Super League officials have joined International Rugby League’s elite match officials panel.

Robert Hicks, Chris Kendall and Liam Moore have all been accepted into the squad ahead of the 2021 season.

The trio, who are all full-time officials, have taken the whistle for some of the biggest games in the Northern Hemisphere.

IRL’s Match Officials Manager, former Super League official Stuart Cummings, said: “The inclusion of the RFL’s nominated referees for the elite international squad further strengthens the depth and experience available ahead of high-profile year for International Rugby League.

“The referees will benefit from the experiences of other referees in the squad as well as providing valuable input themselves so that the squad develops and is ready for the start of the Rugby League World Cup in October.”