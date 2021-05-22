Thuggery is out ‘Down Under’ and skill is in

Warriors coach Nathan Brown believes the NRL’s clampdown on foul play is allowing the likes of teen whiz Reece Walsh to flourish without the fear of having their heads knocked off.

Walsh destroyed the Wests Tigers on Friday night, scoring one try and setting up three others in the Warriors’ vital 30-26 win at Central Coast Stadium.

Brown had planned to use the exciting 18-year-old off the bench until skipper and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck offered to give up the fullback position and switch to the wing to accommodate Walsh.

It was that approach from RTS – along with a tougher stance on illegal acts – that convinced Brown to take the punt.

“When the ‘horseman’ (ARLC chairman Peter V’landys) changed all the rules, what he’s done is enabled these little players to get into the game and actually play footy and not get hit in the back late like what was happening for 10 years,” Brown said.

“(We don’t have) people getting their heads torn off and people diving at people’s knees. We’ve got these kids who can play footy. Your heart’s in your mouth sometimes but you’ve just got to let them go.”