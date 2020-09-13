Tigers extend Fleming trial

Castleford Tigers have extended the trial of prop Dan Fleming.

League Express understands the former Halifax forward has had his stay with the Tigers extended by another 28 days.

He has yet to play under Daryl Powell since returning to the club. But with fixtures set to come thick and fast in the coming weeks, Fleming may get an opportunity to showcase his talents.

The Wales international hasn’t got a deal for next season yet, but is hoping his time at The Jungle will help him in his cause.

“The dream would be to stay at Castleford and hopefully that will happen, but that’s on me,” the 28-year-old told League Express last month.

“I’ve been given the opportunity at the age of 28, so it’s the last chance to play Super League.

“But I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m out of contract and I’m on trial, so the only way is up and I’m just really grateful. I’m hoping I can do enough to get a game.”

