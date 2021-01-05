Tigers star hangs up her boots

Castleford Tigers Women’s captain Claire Garner has announced her retirement from the game.

The 30-year-old led the Tigers to the League Leaders Shield in 2019, and featured in the Challenge Cup Final that year – losing out to Leeds Rhinos.

A knee injury later in the season saw her miss out on selection in the Super League Grand Final, forcing her to watch on as the Tigers fell to Leeds Rhinos once again.

Prior to here move to Castleford, Garner had tasted success elsewhere having been part of the 2017 Bradford Bulls team who went unbeaten on route to Grand Final success.

She also made numerous appearances for England, and was part of the squad that reached the 2017 World Cup semi-final in Australia.