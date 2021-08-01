Tigers to field loan signings against Giants

Castleford Tigers have completed a trio of loan signings, two of them from Championship neighbours Featherstone.

While experienced Hull KR centre Jimmy Keinhorst, 31, has moved on a two-week loan, Featherstone duo, halfback Jake Sweeting and loose-forward Loui McConnell, both 21, are at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a week.

The trio will come into the frame for tonight’s (Monday’s) home Super League meeting with Huddersfield Giants.

The Tigers are without several first-team players due to Covid issues and return-to-play protocols, but should be in a better position squad-wise when they head to Leeds on Thursday.

Daryl Powell’s side hasn’t played since their Wembley Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens on July 17, with subsequent matches away to Catalans Dragons and Leigh both called off.

All three loanees have been named by coach Daryl Powell in a 19-man squad for tonight’s game.

Tigers squad: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Michael Shenton, 9 Paul McShane, 12 Cheyse Blair, 14 Nathan Massey, 17 Alex Foster, 22 Daniel Smith, 24 Suaia Matagi, 26 Lewis Bienek, 27 Lewis Peachey, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 30 Brad Graham, 32 Cain Robb, 37 Nathan Magee, 38 Jimmy Keinhorst, 39 Jake Sweeting, 40 Loui McConnell

