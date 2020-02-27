Tigers top Super League after defeating lackluster Rovers

Castleford score 22 unanswered points in the second-half to give them a comfortable victory over Rovers.

Rovers held early field position and took just five minutes to cross, with Ben Crooks challenging a Joe Keyes kick to dot down the ball.

McMeeken almost equalised on the 23rd minute, but knocked on millimetres away. A further eight minutes later, Rankin’s pass fell behind Olpherts, causing a knock on.

The Tigers’ opening score came six minutes from the break, and it was worth the wait. Paul McShane broke through the line, timed a pass to Richardson, who later found Shenton in support.

Rovers went into the sheds ahead due to Ryan Brierley’s conversion on the hooter.

HT: Hull KR 8-6 Castleford

A game-changing moment kicked over the penultimate 40, as Ryan Brierley faced a sin-bin for obstruction. Richardson levelled the scores infront of the posts.

Rovers’ 12-man defence held firm moments later as Mata’utia was held up. Eventually, Castleford breached Rovers’ line, as Richardson jinked his way through to score.

Imminently following this, a chance was wasted as Kenny-Dowall’s offload was knocked on beneath the posts by Minchella.

The Tigers extended their lead on the 54th minute and, after a repeat set, spread the ball the width of the field to allow James Clare an acrobatic finish.

Three minutes after, Owen Trout’s ill-discipline gifted the visitors a three-score lead. A subsequent four minutes followed, where Kendall disallowed Milner’s effort for offside.

Kenny-Dowall attempted to charge over directly from the scrum with 15 remaining, but made an error when offloading.

The 73th minute saw this game put to bed, as Jake Trueman’s ingenious pass to Shenton gave him to stroll-in.

FT: Hull KR 8-28 Castleford

Rovers: Dagger, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Keyes, Brierley, Hadley, Litten, Gee, Storton, Murray, Maher; Subs: Garbutt, Trout, Harrison, Minchella

Tigers: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Clare, Trueman, Richardson, Massey, McShane, Holmes, McMeeken, Watts, Griffin; Subs: Millington, Milner, Blair, Smith