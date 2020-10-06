Tim Sheens resigns as Widnes head coach

Tim Sheens has resigned from his role at Widnes Vikings.

The Australian, who guided the Kangaroos to the World Cup in 2013, has stepped away from his role after less than a year in charge.

He was appointed on a two-year contract and won five of his seven games in charge before the season was cancelled.

A club statement read: “As a club, we are confident that the role of Head Coach at this prestigious club will attract a high level of interest, especially given the quality of the squad already assembled for 2021 and our loyal and passionate fan base.

“We will now take the necessary time needed to appoint a successor to Tim who can build upon the foundations and lead the club successfully into the future.”

Sheens played a role in the Vikings’ recruitment drive for 2021, which saw the club sign the likes of Paul Clough, Matt Cook, Lee Jewitt and Steve Tyrer.

It’s unclear what has promoted Sheens to resign.