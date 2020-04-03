Tinirau Arona loving life in Wakefield

It probably isn’t a surprise to hear that Wakefield is a lot different to Sydney.

For Tinirau Arona, he swapped the Aussie city for West Yorkshire, and he couldn’t be happier.

The 30-year-old is in his fifth season with Trinity has come to love his new home, having initially had some challenges to overcome.

“We’re adjusted well from a real fast-paced country,” he said.

“Especially from Sydney, everything is on the go, always moving. Whereas over here, we spend a lot more quality time with each other. It took a while for me to adjust and to be content and comfortable staying at home and spending time with my family.

“I think that’s the main thing you have to get over, not being able to see family back home. We’re happy here with the time we spend with each other, it’s a lot easier.

“One thing I like about this country so much is when the sun comes out it’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world. When the greenery comes out I like to drive out and find lakes or through the mountains, whereas in Sydney everything is brown and dry, the beaches are two hours from where we live.

“It’s nice once the sun comes out and you get through that winter period.”