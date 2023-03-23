To call off Wakefield Trinity’s game against Hull KR would have been “a mockery and a shambles” says Mark Applegarth

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are having a hard time as of late.

Not only does the West Yorkshire club sit bottom of the Super League table without a win in five games, issues surrounding their pitch have also been made public.

In the past three weeks, inspections have taken place by an independent regulator in order to adjudicate whether or not the new surface at Belle Vue – which is a 95% hybrid mix – is fit to play on.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara raised the issue when his French side visited Trinity in round one, with a number of his players being bruised and bloodied from the encounter.

Since then, the surface has improved and Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth hasn’t given it another thought ahead of their clash against Hull KR on Friday night.

“I’ll be honest I’ve not even thought about it, I got asked this last week,” Applegarth said.

“How can you play a game on it and then two weeks later not (play on it)? I knew the game would be on, it would make an absolute mockery and a shambles of everything if it wasn’t.

“The players haven’t even thought about it, they didn’t realise there was a pitch inspection on Monday morning.”

Applegarth believes that, despite the pitch not getting a desired stage as of yet, it has improved drastically.

“It’s in good nick, it’s not where you’d want it to be, it’s now 60 70% grass now – it was a lot lower against Huddersfield.

“I don’t think either set of players after Friday night’s game will be complaining about the field.”