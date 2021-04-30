Tom Davies hat-trick and Dean Whare double helps Catalans cruise past Wakefield

Catalans Dragons’ late flourish helps secure a comfortable win over winless Wakefield Trinity.

Tom Davies scored a hat-trick and Dean Whare bagged a brace as Catalans scored seven and defeated Trinity by an 18-point margin.

Davies scored his first on eight minutes, with former Widnes Viking Olly Ashall-Bott levelling the scores three minutes later. Mason Lino’s conversion put Wakefield temporarily ahead.

But Catalans retaliated with two scores in six minutes as Mike McMeeken and Davies crossed, with James Maloney booting over both conversions.

Max Jowitt replied for the hosts, with Lino’s conversion cutting the deficit to six, but Dean Whare crossed four minutes prior to half-time to extend Catalans’ lead to 12-20 at the break.

Five minutes following half-time, Reece Lyne touched down out wide and Lino added the extras to put Wakefield back within two, but Catalans ended the game with three scores in ten minutes as Whare, Davies and Samisoni Langi all added four-pointers. Maloney added all three conversions.

Wakefield await Leeds Rhinos in Super League in two weeks’ time, while Catalans battle Warrington in the opening Challenge Cup Quarter Final next Friday in a game that will be aired by Sky Sports.