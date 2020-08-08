Tom Lineham scores double delight as Warrington return to Super League with victory over resilient Rovers

Warrington had a near full-strength side for their first game back as Jack Hughes and Matty Ashton returned from injuries.

Meanwhile, Tony Smith allowed Nathaniel Peteru an opportunity to shine as he made his Rovers debut.

Unusually, Rovers kicked off short but were rewarded for their audacious antics. Super League’s current top try-scorer Ben Crooks made use of Kane Linnett’s pass and the overlap created to stroll over out-wide.

After Anthony Gelling was sin-binned, Adam Quinlan nearly extended Rovers’ lead, but knocked on with the line beckoning.

As Shaun Kenny-Dowall saw yellow, Daryl Clark looked to benefit with four points but, alike with Quinlan, knocked on inches away from the line.

Eventually, Warrington equalised as Ben Currie powered through a hole and passed to Tom Lineham, who finished the impressive move.

Tongan powerhouse Sitaleki Akauola put his side ahead before the interval with a signature charge from close range.

After the break, Warrington dominated with four unanswered scores. Gelling received Blake Austin’s pass and showed determination to dot the ball down, Josh Charnley was presented with a simple finish by Gelling, Widdop finished an impressive move in the middle to cross and Ratchford capitalised on an error from Quinlan.

In the closing stages, Quinlan scored a consolation under the posts for Rovers, while Lineham raced away on the hooter.

Warrington: Ratchford, Lineham, King, Gelling, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J. Clark; Subs: Philbin, Akauola, Walker, Ashton

Tries: Lineham (23, 79), Akauola (35), Gelling (45), Charnley (53), Widdop (62), Ratchford (69)

Goals: Ratchford 5/6, Widdop 1/1

Sinbin: Gelling (11) – dangerous tackle

Hull KR: Quinlan, Dagger, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Crooks, Brierley, Ellis, Peteru, Parcell, Lawler, Gee, Hauraki, Hadley; Subs: Minchella, Murray, Trout, Garbutt

Tries: Crooks (1), Quinlan (75)

Goals: Brierley 1/2

Sinbin: Kenny-Dowall (15) – professional foul

Full match reports from all Super League action this weekend will be available in Monday’s League Express