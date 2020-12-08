Tommy Leuluai signs new Wigan deal

Tommy Leuluai will play on for another season after extending his stay with Wigan.

The 35-year-old has signed a new one-year deal with the Warriors in what will be his 11th season with the club over two spells.

He will join the likes of Jackson Hastings, Jai Field and Harry Smith in competing for a spot in the team next season.

“I’m really happy to be here and to be going around again. My body is feeling good. I still have that drive, hunger and desire to do it.

“The main thing for me is knowing I can go out there and perform. I’m still enjoying it – knowing I can still compete and contribute to the team.

“I’m excited to be part of the team for next year. It’s a great squad and I’m looking forward to it.

“The future is safe with the guys coming through and I hope to help them out as much as I can. For me, I’ll be looking to play my best football and see where it goes from there.”

Executive director, Kris Radlinski, added: “Every player has their own motivations. For Thomas, it’s about earning the respect of his teammates, and they have it in abundance.

“His desire to play rugby, win and improve is still as strong as it ever was. Every left side attack in the league knows that when they are playing against him, it’s going to be a tough day.

“He is still leaving an impression on the players he plays against, usually in their ribs. As he enters the latter stages of his career, his influence on the club is as important as it ever was.

“Thomas is one of those players that every opposing fan would love to have in their team. We are lucky to have him at Wigan.”