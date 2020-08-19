Tommy Makinson handed five-match suspension

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has received a five-match suspension after a tribunal hearing earlier today.

Makinson was originally referred for the highest severity charge, Grade F, for other contrary behaviour on Castleford’s Liam Watts but this was downgraded to Grade E at his virtual hearing.

The Tribunal believed his actions where worthy of a six-game suspension but, due to his previous record, plea of guilt and evident remorse, his punishment was reduced to five matches, and a £500 fine has been applied.

Grant Millington, who was charged with two separate offences on Monday, has had his one-match suspension overturned.

The 33-year-old was given this suspension for a Grade A charge of dangerous contact on Theo Fages in the closing stages of the first half but will now be available for selection in Super League’s next round.