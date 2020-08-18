Tommy Makinson’s hearing fixed for Wednesday

An RFL Tribunal will convene virtually tomorrow evening (Wednesday 19 August) to consider a charge of ‘Other Contrary Behaviour’ against the St Helens winger Tommy Makinson.

Makinson, who was referred by the RFL’s Match Review Panel in relation to an incident in the 13th minute of Sunday’s Betfred Super League game between St Helens and Castleford Tigers, is expected to join the hearing online.

A Tribunal will also consider two separate findings of ‘Dangerous Contact’ against Castleford’s Grant Millington during the same game. The Match Review Panel imposed a one match suspension in respect of the second incident, which occurred in the 48th minute. Millington is challenging both decisions.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons have until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday) to decide whether to challenge suspensions given to Sam Tomkins (one match – reactionary or reckless trip) and Sam Moa (two matches – high tackle).

Warrington’s Ben Murdoch Masila has accepted a two match suspension for a ‘High Tackle’ made in the fourth minute of his side’s Betfred Super League match against Huddersfield Giants at the weekend. All other findings from Monday’s Match Review Panel have been accepted.