Tonight’s permutations ahead of Super League’s relegation and play-off battles

There’s a whole number of variables, ifs, buts and maybes tonight, so we’ve got you all covered right here.

RELEGATION BATTLE

All four teams are guaranteed to be safe if they win their match.

If London Broncos lose, they will be relegated from Super League unless Hull Kingston Rovers or Huddersfield Giants lose by a margin of 55 or 67 points more than London are.

Hull KR will be relegated if London beat Wakefield and they lose to Salford. This could only change if Huddersfield lose and are defeated by a margin of 13 points more than Hull KR.

Huddersfield Giants will be relegated if they lose to Catalans, London Broncos beat Wakefield Trinity and Hull Kingston Rovers beat Salford.

Wakefield Trinity will be relegated if London Broncos, Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants all win.

PLAY-OFFS

Hull FC will finish fifth if they avoid defeat against St Helens.

Castleford Tigers will finish fifth if Hull FC are defeated by St Helens.

Warrington Wolves will finish third if they match Salford Red Devils’ result and Salford are unable to overturn the points difference between the teams, which is 13 points.

Salford Red Devils will finish third if they can better Warrington’s result, or if they can overturn the points difference between the two sides, which currently stands at 13 points.