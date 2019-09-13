Roosters’ first-half blitz downs Souths

Sydney Roosters produced a stunning first-half performance to move one game away from the NRL Grand Final.

The reigning Premiers were on fire from the getgo in the first half. They scored five tries with Manu notching the first when he spun in the tackle close to the line.

A short side play got Mitchell Aubusson the home side’s second before Boyd Cordner ran over untouched for the third.

Two more tries came in the final ten minutes of the half. Sio Siua Taukeiaho grounded Victor Radley’s grubber kick before Manu and Brett Morris combined to send James Tedesco over.

It took Sydney 19 minutes in the second half to get their next try through Latrell Mitchell thanks to more good work from Luke Keary.

With 15 minutes to go, the Rabbitohs earned their first try after an offload from John Sutton saw Adam Reynolds break and finish but by then it was all over.

It isn’t over for the Rabbitohs, however, they will have a second chance at home next week against the winner of an Elimination Final.

Roosters: Tedesco, Tupou, Mitchell, Manu, Morris, Keary, Cronk, Waerea-Hargreaves, Verrills, Liu, Cordner, Aubusson, Radley; Interchanges: Crichton, Tetevano, Butcher, Taukeiaho

Tries: Manu, Aubusson, Cordner, Taukeiaho, Tedesco, Mitchell; Goals: Mitchell 3

Rabbitohs: Doueihi, Johnston, Roberts, Graham, Allan, Walker, Reynolds, G Burgess, Cook, Knight, Sutton, Su’A, Murray; Interchanges: Tatola, Lowe, T Burgess, Nicholls

Tries: Reynolds; Goals: Reynolds

Full match reports of all four of this weekend’s NRL Finals will feature in Monday’s League Express.