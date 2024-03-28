Tony Smith explains reasoning behind immediate release of Hull FC man

TONY SMITH has explained that the lack of regular game time at Hull FC and a loan move that was never forthcoming were the reasons behind Damel Diakhate’s exit from the MKM Stadium.

Diakhate had impressed Smith enough during his spell in the reserves in 2023 to earn himself a one-year deal with Hull, with the option of another year.

However, the French prop has not made an appearance all year for the Black and Whites and has now left the club to take up an opportunity in France.

Smith explained the decision, saying: “He needs to get the opportunity to play regularly, he was playing in our reserve grade and that wasn’t enough for his development to improve enough,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“We would have liked to have got him out on loan somewhere and maybe got him more regular rugby league but that chance wasn’t there in this country after we pursued it.

“We were thinking the best for Damel was to go back to France and hopefully he will get an opportunity over there with somebody. We will keep an eye on him for the future.

“We thanked him for his efforts and he tanked us for the opportunity to try and develop his rugby league. We did do that to some degree but not to the level it was perhaps needed.”

