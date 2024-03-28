BBC to stream Super League clash this weekend

BBC Sport will stream Warrington Wolves’ home clash against Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app.

The Dragons’ visit to Warrington on Saturday 30 March – a 3pm kick-off – will be the fourth Super League fixture either shown live on the BBC or streamed.

Salford Red Devils’ clash against Hull KR was covered on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app last month, whilst the World Club Challenge and Castleford Tigers’ clash against Wigan Warriors taking place on BBC TV.

A total of up to 15 Super League matches will be covered during the 2024 season, including two play-off games live on BBC TV for the first time in September and October.

The heavyweight clash between Catalans Dragons and St Helens in Perpignan on Saturday 6 April, will also be live on the BBC with the kick-off now amended to 8.05pm BST (9:05pm CET) in order to be broadcast at peak time in the UK.

And following the Catalans Dragons versus St Helens match in April, BBC Sport will be at Leigh Sports Village on Friday 10 May, where the Leopards take on the Red Devils with an 8.05pm kick-off – BBC Sport’s first Friday night coverage of a Super League match.

BBC Sport will also have coverage of the Super League on Saturday 1 June, with the West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers with a kick-off of 5.30pm.

