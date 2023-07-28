Tony Smith laments ‘all over the place’ Hull FC performance at Huddersfield Giants

TONY SMITH criticised the lack of structure to Hull FC’s play in their Super League defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Hull scored back-to-back tries through Adam Swift and Brad Fash midway through the first half, but that proved to be their only dangerous period of the game as they fell to a 19-12 defeat.

Chris McQueen’s late try meant Hull missed out on the chance to move level with the Super League play-off places, and instead stay in ninth position.

“It was average in terms of performance from us. We were scrappy again, particularly with the ball,” said Hull coach Tony Smith.

“I just didn’t think our attack was very potent. We had a period of about ten minutes where I thought we got on top of our opponents. I think we might have got carried away (and believed) that we’d play that way for the remainder of the game.

“We didn’t perform well tonight. The disappointing thing for us is we didn’t play like we practiced, in terms of tactics and our structures.

“It looked like we were all over the place and not playing to any structure. That’s not us.

“We don’t mind a bit of that if we’re doing it for a reason, but we had some plans there that we didn’t fulfil. When you don’t fulfil those, it can cost you.”

The Huddersfield defeat was a first in three for Hull, after victories against Hull KR and Castleford Tigers before the Challenge Cup semi-final break.

They are still only two points outside the play-off places, albeit with the rest of the division still to play this weekend, but time is running short with only eight games left, the next a week on Sunday at home to Super League’s bottom side Wakefield Trinity.

