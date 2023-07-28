Ian Watson on Jermaine McGillvary and Luke Yates injury concerns for Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are unsure on the severity of the injury that winger Jermaine McGillvary suffered in Thursday’s Super League win over Hull FC.

The Giants won their third game in succession, with Chris McQueen’s late try securing a 19-12 win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Veteran winger McGillvary scored the first try of the game, but struggled with injury for a period of the first half before finally coming off in the 32nd minute.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said the former England star had picked up a hamstring injury.

“Jermaine looks like he’s done his hamstring, which isn’t great,” he said.

“Jez is normally good, because he’s experienced, at catching it if he feels something, but we’re not sure where it is this time.”

Huddersfield also lost loose forward Luke Yates in the second half of the Hull game.

Yates’ substitution was intially flagged as a head-injury interchange, but the Giants’ physios soon realised the Australian had actually injured his ankle.

“His ankle is pretty swollen. It’s massively blown up so we’ll see how that ends up,” added Watson.

Huddersfield’s forward pack is already weakened by a number of injuries, with Harry Rushton and Owen Trout out for the remainder of the season with knee injuries.

Josh Jones may not play again this term having not featured since March because of concerns following a concussion, while Harvey Livett is currently sidelined by an elbow injury.

Huddersfield are next in action a week on Friday, when they make the short trip across West Yorkshire to take on relegation-threatened Castleford Tigers.

“We’re just focusing week by week. We’ve got to look at each game we’re coming up to,” added Watson.

“It was about taking one game at a time and seeing where that gets us. It’ll be no different for Castleford. We’ve got to regroup, refocus and go again.”

The full match report, reaction and stats are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.