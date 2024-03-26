Tony Smith on why Jayden Okunbor has struggled at Hull FC as Trent Barrett comparison made

FOR many Australians and those coming from the southern hemisphere, it can often be difficult to settle in straightaway to new surroundings in the UK.

For former Canterbury Bulldogs man Jayden Okunbor, that difficulty has been laid bare in Super League 2024 already with the Hull FC new signing finding form tough to go by so far this season.

Hull head coach Tony Smith has, however, compared to the trials faced by Okunbor to those faced by former Wigan Warriors maverick Trent Barrett, who struggled in his first year at the DW Stadium.

“It happens, there are many Australians that don’t find their feet straightaway. Trent Barrett, every fan in Wigan wanted him out of the town in the first year and he became a club legend,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“It quite often happens, it’s a different league and culture. It’s a different style and everything and I’d love to put Jayden in that category of Trent Barrett by the end of his stint here.

“What I’m suggesting is not many Australians come here and sink straight into great form. He is a young man that has all the good intentions in the world and he’s beating himself up about some of that.

“He cares a whole lot. He’s an intelligent man, he knows he can play better so it’s a bit frustrating for him.

“One of the biggest cripples of sports performance is frustration and he is frustrated he’s not in better form at the moment.”

