Castleford Tigers planning to sign six “top-name players” for 2025 and 2026

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are aiming to sign six “top-name players” for 2025 and 2026, head coach Craig Lingard has confirmed.

During Sky Sports’ coverage of Catalans Dragons’ home clash with Castleford last weekend, commentator Stuart Pyke mentioned that the Tigers were aiming to sign three ‘marquee’ players next season.

Though it is unsure whether or not the players Castleford are aiming to recruit will be made ‘marquee’, Lingard has revealed that there is a plan in place to sign big for 2025 and 2026 once the club has secured their Super League status at the end of this season.

“We’ve not signed anyone for next year. The plan is this year to make sure we get Super League status secured by focusing finances off the field to tick the boxes we need to tick and safeguard the future of Castleford,” Lingard said.

“That has impacted on the finances of the first-team squad this year. But, once the club has secured their Super League status, then the plan next year is to get three top-name players and bring them in to the current squad and then do the same the year after.

“We have not started discussions with anyone yet, but we are certainly looking at bringing in at least three top quality players next season and start integrating them and building a really competitive Castleford Tigers squad.”

Ahead of the 2024 Super League season, the Tigers brought in Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi (Northern Pride), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Liam Horne (Norths Devils), Luis Johnson (Hull KR), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Charbel Tasipale (Cronulla Sharks), Sam Wood (Hull KR).

