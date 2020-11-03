Top six play-off to wrap up Super League campaign

The Super League season will end with a top-six play-off after a decision was made to end the regular season.

A doubleheader on Friday will see Huddersfield take on Wigan and Wakefield play Salford in what will be the final regular games of the season.

The play-offs will start on Thursday, November 12th with 3rd v 6th and 4th v 5th.

The winners will go on to play 1st and 2nd in the semi-finals, before the Grand Final at Hull’s KCOM Stadium on November 27th.

Catalans will not be exempt for not reaching the 15 game threshold initially set after St Helens refused to travel to Perpignan.

Wigan will win the League Leaders’ Shield if they defeat the Giants on Friday at Headingley.

Friday 6 November (Emerald Headingley Stadium)

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils – 5.30pm

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – 7.45pm

November 12 (Venue TBC) – Play-Offs Round 1 – 7:45pm

3rd v 6th

November 13 (Venue TBC) – Play-Offs Round 1 – 7:45pm

4th v 5th

November 19 – Semi-Finals (Venue of 1st)

1st v lowest-placed Play-Off winner

November 20 – Semi-Finals (Venue of 2nd)

2nd v highest-placed Play-Off winner

November 27

Betfred Super League Grand Final (KCOM Stadium, Hull)