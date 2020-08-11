Toronto captain Josh McCrone lands new club

Toronto Wolfpack captain Josh McCrone has found a new club after joining Australian local grade side Young Cherrypickers.

McCrone who has flown home to Australia in light of the Wolfpack’s withdrawal from Super League, has joined the side who play in the Group 9 competition, based in Wagga Wagga.

All the Wolfpack’s players have been told they are free to find clubs for the rest of the season and the 33-year-old will now play out the rest of the season Down Under.

“It has been 15 years since I played in Group 9 and ironically, it was an under 18s grand final and we got beat by Young,” McCrone told the Tumut and Adelong Times.

“It is a big opportunity to play with the Picker boys again and that is something we always wanted to do before we retired.”

Fellow Toronto players Gareth O’Brien, Ricky Leutele and Sonny Bill Williams have all find new clubs for the rest of the year while Bodene Thompson is expected to join Leeds. Brad Singleton is expected to join Wigan next year while Kallum Watkins has held talks with Salford and Hull Kingston Rovers.